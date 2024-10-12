'Made In Heaven' actor Arjun Mathur ties knot with Tiya Tejpal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : 'Made In Heaven' actor Arjun Mathur is now married to production designer Tiya Tejpal. The actor took to his social media handle and shared the most special and happy news with his fans and admirers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the picture with Tiya and wrote in the caption, "T & A - 09.10.2024"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A r j u n (@arjun__mathur)

In the picture, Tiya can be seen wearing a traditional saree and Arjun donning a kurta pyjama, both smiling joyfully at the backdrop of floral decorations.

After the post, Farhan Akhtar commented, "Bahaut bahaut Mubarak"

Sonam Bajwa wrote, "Congratulations to both of you" while Konkona Sensharma and Shriya Pilgaonkar dropped multiple red-heart emojis.

Kalki Koechlien mentioned, "Chup chaap no tam jaam, I like it" followed by a red heart emoji.

Arjun Mathur is known for his roles in films like 'Luck by Chance', 'My Name Is Khan', and 'Ankur Arora Murder Case', gained critical acclaim for his performance in the series 'Made In Heaven'.

In May 2024, Actor Anshuman Jha bagged the 'Best Director' award for his directorial debut 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' at the prestigious UK-Asian Film Festival 2024. Also, Arjun Mathur won the 'Best Actor' award for his performance in the black comedy thriller.

The film, which has been having a wonderful festival run over the past six months, recently got a standing ovation at a packed theatre at the historic Regent Street Cinema in London.

The film starring Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja and Tanmay Dhanania is a black comedy thriller.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor