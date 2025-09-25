'Made in India' first look out: Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh to bring Titan's story to ott

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : The first look for the Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh starrer Made in India - A Titan Story is out, and it offers viewers a glimpse into the journey of how Titan became one of India's most iconic brands.

The first glimpse of the upcoming series was unveiled on the 11th anniversary of the government's 'Make in India' campaign and revolves around the story of J.R.D. Tata and Xerxes Desai, the two men who laid the foundation for Titan. From boardrooms to factory floors, the show aims to capture how a bold idea turned into a brand that redefined India's place on the global stage.

On Thursday, the makers took to their social media accounts to share a promo showing the young Titan team daring to dream at a time when many doubted them, holding on to their ambition and belief. The caption read, "History toh ban gayi, par kaise bani yeh jald hi pata chalega (History has been made, but how it was made will be known soon)."

Naseeruddin Shah will be seen portraying J.R.D. Tata, while Sarbh will play the role of Xerxes Desai. The show also features Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra in important roles.

Shah, as per a release, opened up about playing Tata and said, "Portraying J.R.D. Tata is both a privilege and a responsibility. He was a man who combined vision with humanity, and it is rare to encounter stories that are so deeply intertwined with the very making of modern India. Made in India is not just about a company, it is about a legacy that continues to inspire generations."

Jim Sarbh, who plays Xerxes Desai, added, "Xerxes Desai was a visionary who saw possibilities where others doubted. Portraying him allowed me to explore the conviction it takes to build something enduring from scratch. This series is about grit, innovation, and above all, believing in an idea larger than oneself."

Directed by Robby Grewal and written by Karan Vyas, the series is produced by Prabhleen Sandhu's Almighty Motion Picture. Made in India - A Titan Story is expected to premiere early next year on Amazon MX Player and will be available for free streaming across MX Player, Amazon apps, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.

