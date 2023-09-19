‘Made in India’: SS Rajamouli announces biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Oscar-winning film RRR's director SS Rajamouli has announced a biopic on the Father of Indian cinema – Dadasaheb Phalke.

Taking to Instagram, Rajamouli shared an announcement video which he captioned, “When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:) With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA.”

Directed by National Award-winning Director Nitin Kakkar, the project is set to be a tribute to the birth and meteoric rise of Indian cinema.

“MADE IN INDIA” promises to be an epic journey, unravelling the captivating story of the birth and rise of Indian cinema. This ambitious project is set to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and visually stunning storytelling.

The film is being produced by Varun Gupta and SS Karthikeya under Max Studios and Showing Business production banners respectively.

Further deets about the project are still awaited.

Nitin has previously helmed films such as 'Mitron', 'Notebook', 'Jawaani Jaaneman', and 'Ram Singh Charlie'.

