Madelaine Petsch-starrer 'The Strangers Chapter 1' to release on this date

Washington [US], December 20 : 'Riverdale' actor Madelaine Petsch has released a teaser and revealed the release date for Renny Harlin's remake of the 2008 film 'The Strangers', which will hit theatres on May 17, 2024, reported Deadline.

She took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser and release date of the film. She captioned it, "THE STRANGERS CHAPTER 1 IN THEATERS MAY 17TH!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame)

The film, which is planned as a trilogy, also stars Froy Gutierrez ('Cruel Summer') and Gabriel Basso ('Hillbilly Elegy').

According to Deadline, the original movie was a home invasion pic that Bryan Bertino wrote and directed in his feature debut, with Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman starring. It was followed up by a sequel in March 2018, 'The Strangers: Prey at Night'. Together they made over $113M at the global box office.

The new film follows Petsch's character as she journeys cross-country with her longtime partner (Gutierrez) to start a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they are forced to spend the night in a remote Airbnb, where they are terrorised by three masked men from twilight till daylight.

Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland (The Freak Brothers, Due Date) wrote the latest installment. Courtney Solomon (Cake, After film franchise), Mark Canton (Power Universe, 300), Christopher Milburn (The Protege, Unhinged), Gary Raskin (Midway), Charlie Dombeck (The War with Grandpa) and Alastair Birlingham (Moonfall) are producing. Andrei Boncea, Dorothy Canton, Roy Lee and Rafaella Biscayn are EPs. The Slovakia-based Frame Film SK, Johanna Harlin, Juan Garcia Peredo and Alberto Burgueno serving as co-producers, reported Deadline.

