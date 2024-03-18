'Madgaon Express': Kunal Kemmu makes singing, songwriting debut with 'Hum Yahin'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 : Surprising audiences once again, actor Kunal Kemmu has now made his singing debut with a soulful track titled 'Hum Yahin' from his upcoming directorial debut 'Madgaon Express'.

'Madgaon Express' marks Kunal's directorial debut. Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary feature in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal treated fans with his song. He has not only donned a writer, and director's hat but also a lyricist and singer for his movie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4p1tMDKyeJ/

'Hum Yahin' is co-composed, sung and written by Kunal Kemmu.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Kunal Kemmu wrote, "For all the dreams that came true and the ones that are still being worked on. Friends are what make us laugh out loud and help us through the tough times so This is for all the 'Bachpan Ke Sapne' that you had with your friends. #HumYahin Out Now."

As soon as song was released, fans flooded the comment to praise the actor on his singing talent.

One of the users wrote, "This song is soooo beautiful."

Another user commented, "Waiting for Go Goa Gone 2."

Recently, Kunal unveiled the film's trailer, which showcases three young boys, who dream about vacationing in Goa someday. Their dream does come true but it soon turns into a nightmare as the three friends, all grown up now, embark upon a train journey via Madgaon Express to reach their destination Goa.

Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam are also a part of the comedy-drama.

'Madgaon Express' will be released on March 22. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor