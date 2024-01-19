'Madgaon Express': Kunal Kemmu unveils release date of his directorial debut, shares first look poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 : Finally, Kunal Kemmu locked the release date of his directorial debut 'Madgaon Express'. Today, the makers unveiled the first look of the film.

Taking to Instagram, production house Excel Entertainment treated fans with the poster along with the release announcement.

The film's tagline, "Bachpan Ke Sapne... Lag gaye apne," not only encapsulates the essence of the film but also hints at the world of madness awaiting the masses.

Starring the trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, renowned for their iconic roles in 'Mirzapur', 'Scam 1992', and Bambai Meri Jaan respectively, the cast is further enriched by the charismatic Nora Fatehi, along with seasoned performers Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

'Madgaon Express' unfolds as a comedy film following three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. This marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in a light-hearted comedy.

In August 2022, Khemu announced his directorial debut via Instagram post.

"Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," he had written.

Directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, 'Madgaon Express' is all set to hit theaters on March 22.

