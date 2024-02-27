'Madgaon Express': Trailer of Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 : Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Madgaon Express' starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary are all set to unveil the film's official trailer.

As per a PR release, the makers are now gearing up for the release of the film's trailer on March 5.

The film marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu and also stars Nora Fatehi, along with Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.

'Madgaon Express' unfolds as a comedy film following three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track. This marks the dynamic trio's first collaboration on the silver screen in a light-hearted comedy.

In August 2022, Khemu announced his directorial debut via Instagram post.

"Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," he had written.

'Madgaon Express' is all set to hit theaters on March 22.

