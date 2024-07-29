Madhoo plays Pannaga in Vishnu Manchu-starrer ‘Kannappa’

Mumbai, July 29 Actress Madhoo, who is known for ‘Roja’, ‘Ottayal Pattalam’, ‘Ennodishtam Koodamo’ and others, is set to essay the role of Pannaga in the upcoming pan-India film ‘Kannappa’.

The makers shared a poster featuring the actress on Monday. In the poster, she can be seen wielding a sword with a fierce look on her face while wearing ancient attire.

The makers wrote in the caption, “Presenting @madhoo_rockstar as #Pannaga; The chief of the clan with her fierce & dare-devil spirit she is a force to be reckoned with.”

The film also stars Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Sharath Kumar, Kajal Agarwal, Akshay Kumar and Prabhas.

The teaser of the film was unveiled last month and boasts of many war sequences, and the use of primitive weapons as Vishnu Manchu’s titular character takes on a band of bandits who are on their way to destroy a village. It also gives a glimpse of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva.

This marks the 2nd film for Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva after the successful ‘OMG 2’ which was released last year.

The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, and combines stunning visuals with a poignant narrative, bringing to life the legendary tale of devotion and sacrifice. It has been shot across New Zealand, and stars a slew of talented artists from across the film industries of India.

The film is based on the story of the legendary Kannappa, who is known as one of the greatest bhakts of Lord Shiva ever.

