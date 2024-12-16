Madhur Bhandarkar calls tabla maestro Zakir Hussain's demise "a void that no one can fill"

New Delhi [India], December 16 : In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed deep sorrow over the maestro's passing.

Bhandarkar, who had long admired Hussain's musical brilliance, spoke toand mourned the loss, calling it a deeply emotional moment.

"It is very sad to hear about the demise of Sri Ustad Zakir Hussain sir. He was a talent with whom everyone could connect. We grew up listening to his tabla and music," he said.

The filmmaker also recalled the famous advertisement, "Waah Taaj," which featured the maestro, recalling, "I still remember his famous ad, 'Waah Taaj.' When I heard the news that he is no longer with us, it was truly heartbreaking."

Bhandarkar's message highlighted the void left by Hussain's passing, emphasising that his influence would be deeply missed by music lovers and admirers across the globe

"The world will remember him, especially music lovers and all of his admirers, who will miss him deeply. This is a void that no one can fill," he said. The filmmaker concluded by stating, "He will always remain in our hearts."

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his deep sorrow following the passing of the tabla maestro.

In a poignant post, PM Modi described Hussain as a "true genius" who transformed Indian classical music and brought the tabla to a global stage.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji," PM Modi wrote, adding, "He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1868544110367560025

The Prime Minister also highlighted Hussain's role in bridging cultural gaps, noting, "Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity."

PM Modi added that Hussain's legacy would continue to inspire future generations of musicians and music lovers.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the global music community," he concluded.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away on December 15, 2024, in San Francisco, USA, at the age of 73, is remembered as one of the greatest percussionists of all time.

Renowned for his exceptional mastery of the tabla, Hussain was not only a virtuoso but also a cultural ambassador who elevated Indian classical music on the global stage.

Hussain's passing was confirmed by his family's spokesperson, Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, who reported that the tabla legend succumbed to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain came from a musical lineage, inheriting his passion for tabla from his father, the renowned Ustad Alla Rakha.

From a young age, he demonstrated extraordinary talent and was soon performing at prestigious concerts worldwide.

Ustad Zakir Hussain's untimely death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from musicians, celebrities, and admirers across the globe.

Known for his groundbreaking collaborations that merged Indian classical music with international genres, Hussain's influence extended far beyond the world of tabla.

His performances with legends like Pandit Ravi Shankar, John McLaughlin, and Mickey Hart earned him international recognition and respect.

Through his work, Hussain redefined the role of the tabla in modern music and was instrumental in introducing Indian classical rhythms to audiences worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor