Madhur Bhandarkar starts shooting for 'The Wives'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, best known for his films 'Chandni Bar', 'Page 3', and 'Fashion', is currently working on his new project titled 'The Wives'.

On Tuesday, his 16th film went on the floors. Expressing excitement about the shoot, Madhur took to X and wrote, "Today marks the start of my 16th film, #TheWives, an original story set in the captivating world of glamour that we have explored over the last four years."

https://x.com/imbhandarkar/status/1942517279670903160

He added, "Finally bringing this concept-driven project to life is a dream come true. Your blessings and support are invaluable as we embark on this journey. Here's to crafting something truly special. @pranavjain27 #NewBeginnings #TheWives."

Madhur also shared a couple of pictures from the film's muhurat. He posted the film's poster as well. Have a look at it.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'The Wives' stars Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruva.

He shared that 'The Wives' will delve "into the secret world of Bollywood star wives - a world brimming with scandal, gossip, and jaw-dropping luxury that few ever witness."

The Wives marks Bhandarkar's second collaboration with producer Pranav Jain of PJ Motion Pictures after the 2022 film India Lockdown.

