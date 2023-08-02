Madhur Bhandarkar to Riteish Deshmukh, Bollywood Celebs mourn demise of art director Nitin Desai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 : Several Bollywood celebs on Wednesday mourned the demise of the four-time national award winning art director Nitin Desai.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said, “It’s very sad demise of Nitin Chandrakant Desai ji. I had a great bond with him and worked with him in four films ‘Traffic Signal’, ‘Fashion’, ‘Indu Sarkar’ and ‘Jail’. He was absolutely an amazing and talented art director. His contribution in Indian cinema will always be remembered. A personality who is very extrovert, down to earth, very friendly to people, always supportive, even if it would be a small film or a regional film, he would still stand-by with the filmmakers. I just can’t believe it when I got the news that he is no more with us. I had great relation with him for more than 20 years. My heartfelt condolences to his family members.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you will be missed my friend. Om Shanti”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Cannot accept the heartbreaking news . Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode . He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all . My God give his family strength . Om Shanti.”

‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “I am heartbroken and sad beyond control to learn about my dearest friend Nitin Desai’s death. A legendary Production designer, a visionary who made ND Studio… Nitin not only loved Pallavi and I, he always guided me even in films we didn’t do together. Why Nitin, why?”

Actor Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Nitin Desai. A brilliant art director and a good friend, his contribution to Indian cinema has been monumental. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini shared a picture and wrote, “Shocking news this morning - Art Director Nitin Desai is no more. Such a warm human being, associated with many of my projects and ballets, his passing is a terrible loss to the film industry. May he find peace wherever he is.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “So saddened and shocked to read the news of passing away of our very Own NITIN DESAI! Will take some time to process this !A great artiste and lovely friend ! Why nitin? Why? Rest in peace my friend”

Actor Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear about Nitin sir. #NitinDesai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace sir.”

Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

"Police were informed by a worker on the set. When a police team reached the studio, we found him hanging. An investigation is underway to ascertain all facts and aspects of the case," Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said.

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi said the celebrated art director behind 'Lagaan' was under financial strain.

"He was under financial stress, which may have driven him to end his life," Baldi said.

Desai worked as an art director in several big-budget films such as ‘Devdas’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai’, and ‘Panipat’, among others.

