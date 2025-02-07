Madhur Bhandarkar visits Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, says "there is brilliant and positive energy here"

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 : Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar visited the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj and said that "there is a brilliant and positive energy here".

Speaking to ANI, he shared his experience and called it "better" than his last visit, "... It feels really good to be here... There is a brilliant and positive energy here... It is being watched by everyone in the world... I have never seen such a mela anywhere... There has been a lot of change in the infrastructure of the city... It was good in 2019, but it's even better now as more devotees are visiting Mahakumbh.."

Madhur Bhandarkar is known for his films with gripping storylines and has given multiple hits, including 'Fashion', 'Heroine', 'Chandni Bar', 'Satta', 'Indu Sarkar', and many more.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant religious event for Hindus, is being held at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

As the Maha Kumbh continues, the overwhelming faith and devotion displayed by millions reaffirm the timeless spiritual significance of this grand event.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet.

Other notable figures include Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Celebrities from Bollywood and the sports world have also participated, including actors Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, as well as poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, and choreographer Remo D'Souza.

Various devotees have also praised the seamless arrangements at Mahakumbh, expressing their gratitude for the efficient management, which includes security, sanitation, and amenities.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26.

The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

