Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene rent a luxurious house in Mumbai's Worli, couple pays ₹12.5 lakh per month, see pics

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene have rented a new home in Worli Mumbai. The couple choosed a high-rise building in Mumbai's posh locality, Worli. The flat is on the 29th floor over 5500 square feet and the couple pay ₹12.5 lakh per month.

Apoorva Shroff, designed the house of a celebrity couples, talking about the same she said “Honestly, I was surprised by how down to earth they were and how practical their requests were. The only constraint as such was the timeline.”

She also revealed to the news portal that the idea behind decorating Madhuri's home was to keep it ‘simple, sober yet versatile’ she said, “The brief was to give the new home of the star couple a quick makeover. The apartment located on the 29th floor of a Worli high rise had a spectacular view of the city sparkling below at night and ample of light filtering in from all directions during the day."

Madhuri is one of the best actresses in the industry, she started her career in 1984 with the film Abodh. She gave many Bollywood hits like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Koyla, Anjaam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Saajan, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Dil Tera Aashiq, and many more.