Madhuri Dixit attends Beyonce's concert with husband Shriram Nene

Los Angeles [US], September 10 : Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene recently attended pop singer Beyonce's concert in LA with her husband Shriram Nene.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos from the concert, which is a part of Beyonce's Renaissance tour.

In one of the clips, Madhuri is seen dancing her heart out to Beyonce's performance.

"Who rules the world? Girls. Queen Bey was a highlight of our trip. Thanks @beyonce for sharing your magic with us. Thanks @anjaliraval for making it possible," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxAqw6BIAsD/?hl=en

Madhuri looked uber cool in a white top and a black jacket while her hair was tied into a bun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film also starred Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

