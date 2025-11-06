Madhuri Dixit Canada Show: Manager Says Madhuri Dixit Arrived on Time, Blames Miscommunication

Madhuri Dixit’s Canada Tour has been grabbing the headlines for a while. After the visitors criticised the event, the organisers blamed the actress’ team for a delay in her performance. However, the tour manager clarified recently that Madhuri Dixit was on time, but it was a case of “management miscommunication.”

The organiser, Atique Sheikh said, “It was a management miscommunication. That’s how some fans must have gotten confused, we can’t have a concert in a small banquet. It was pretty well mentioned before about the show being a Fan Meet. Madhuri ji has worked with us in the past as well and something like this has never happened. She infact performed on her hit songs. Our idea was to present her celebrated journey in the industry and have a fan interaction.”

Shreya Gupta, who was accused by the organisers of unprofessional behaviour backstage, stated, “The audience was incorrectly informed that the event was a concert, while the official contract clearly stated it was a meet-and-greet with fans. The same format was successfully executed in the USA last year with an overwhelming positive response.”

“Madhuri Dixit Nene’s call time for the event was 9:30 PM and she arrived punctually. Her scheduled stage entry was between 9:45 PM and 10:00 PM, to be introduced by host Shalin Bhanot. Prior to this, performances by Indian Idol artists Shivangi Sharma and Tanmay Chaturvedi took place from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM, as planned. There was absolutely no delay or lapse from Madhuri Dixit Nene’s side or ours,” she added.

She also mentioned the already-planned performances and further stated, “Madhuri Dixit Nene has always been known for her punctuality and professionalism, and it is unfortunate that the management attempted to shift the blame onto her. The confusion arose solely due to incorrect information shared locally regarding the event format.”