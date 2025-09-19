Madhuri Dixit dances her heart out with Urmila Matondkar & Karan Johar

Mumbai, Sep 19 Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi turned 75 on the 18th of September, and the who's who of Bollywood were seen at the lavish birthday celebrations at Azmi's residence.

In a video shared by Faraz Arif Ansari, a filmmaker present at the grand celebrations, Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit and Urmila Matondkar were seen dancing to the iconic song “Hoja Rangeela Re” from the superhit movie “Rangeela”.

The 90s beauties were seen doing the hook step. Urmila Matondkar, on whom the song was originally pictured, was seen taking centre stage and dancing her heart out to her own song. The dancing diva, Madhuri Dixit, was seen trying to ape Urmila's steps and let Matondkar take the well-deserved limelight.

In another video shared by Ansari, Madhuri was seen dancing her heart out to the superhit song Dafli Wale with none other than Bollywood ace director Karan Johar. The two set the stage on fire with their impromptu dance performance. The celebrations that took place on the 18th of September saw the bigwigs of Bollywood gather at Shabana Azmi's residence to celebrate her special day. From Farah Khan and Sanjay Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Rekha, Vidya Balan, and others joined her birthday celebrations.

In a video earlier shared by Sanjay Kapoor, who was also present at the party, Bollywood divas Rekha, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Urmila Matondkar, along with the birthday girl Shabana Azmi, were seen grooving to the hit song from the movie Parineeta, “Kaisi Yeh Paheli.”

Sanjay in the caption section wrote: “Happy birthday @azmishabana18, "What a fabulous evening! The OG Queens of Bollywood #rekha @madhuridixitnene @urmilamatondkarofficial @balanvidya." In another video, Azmi was also seen grooving with her legendary lyricist and writer husband, Javed Akhtar, on the iconic song “Pretty Lady.” Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Rekha, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor were seen hooting for the couple and admiring them as the two were engrossed in love and dance.

