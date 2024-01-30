Madhuri Dixit enjoys 'amazing evening' with English musician Sting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : Actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene met English musician Sting and his wife Trudie Styler and shared a glimpse of the 'amazing evening.'

On Tuesday, Shriram posted a couple of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Had an amazing evening with our gracious hosts, @shawkiranmazumdar and @adarpoonawalla and @natasha.poonawalla. It was such a pleasure spending time with everyone. One of the highlights was meeting @theofficialsting and @trudiestyler who are truly amazing and so lovely."

In the photos, Madhuri and Dr Shriram can be seen happily posing with Sting and his wife Trudie Styler.

In the other picture, the couple can also be seen posing with Adar Poonawalla and Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Madhuri donned a black power suit while, Dr Shriram Nene wore a black shirt with matching pants. Sting is seen in a black kurta and Trudie wore a shirt paired with an ethnic skirt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the film Marathi film 'Panchak', ahead of its theatrical release.

Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others star in 'Panchak'. The film's core subject is around Addinath's character's quest to seek a common platform amidst turmoil, challenging old ideas, and offering a novel viewpoint to the plot.

'Panchak' was released on January 5.

Madhuri was honoured with the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

On receiving this special honour, Madhuri said, "I am very honoured to receive this award. These types of awards always encourage and motivate us to do more good works."

She was also last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

