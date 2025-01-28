Madhuri Dixit on her IIFA performance: Overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude

Mumbai, Jan 28 Actress Madhuri Dixit, who was recently seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, is elated to perform at the upcoming edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards historic Silver Jubilee edition in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

She expressed her heartfelt excitement about her upcoming performance at the prestigious award ceremony that honours the excellence in Hindi cinema.

Talking about the same, the actress said in a statement, “IIFA has always been a special part of my journey, celebrating the magic of Indian cinema on a global platform. Over the years, IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments—whether through heartfelt performances or connecting with fans around the world”.

She further mentioned, “This year, as IIFA celebrates its historic Silver Jubilee edition, honouring 25 years of Indian cinema’s incredible global legacy, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. Performing in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a city so rich in culture and heritage, makes this milestone even more memorable. It’s truly an honour to be part of this iconic celebration that unites art, cinema, and audiences across the globe”.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards is set to host its historic Silver Jubilee edition, a landmark celebration honouring 25 years of Indian cinema’s global legacy. It is set to take place from March 8 to 9, 2025, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, this milestone event promises an extraordinary fusion of cinematic artistry and cultural heritage.

Earlier, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in ‘Jawan’, was seen imparting lessons in Rajasthani language to Madhuri’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ co-star Kartik Aaryan.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows SRK teaching how to welcome the film industry dignitaries as he said, “Padhaaro mhaare IIFA. Padhaaro mhaare des Rajasthan. Khamma ghani”, as the two bowed in respect.

The upcoming edition of the IIFA will be hosted by Kartik, who has become one of the most sought after stars after the continued success of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

SRK, who passed on the baton for the hosting duties to Kartik, is known to be one of the most entertaining hosts of award shows in India in addition to being one of the biggest movie stars across the world. SRK’s wit, charm, and spontaneity is something that makes him a spectacular host.

