Madhuri Dixit on ‘Pukar’ turning 25: This film holds a special place in my heart

Mumbai, Feb 4 Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit's 2000 action thriller "Pukar" has completed 25 glorious years since its release. Sharing some of her stills from the film on her Instagram stories, Madhuri Dixit compiled a heartfelt note.

Celebrating the milestone, the diva wrote, "It feels incredible to celebrate 25 years of Pukar! This film holds a special place in my heart- not only because of the powerful story and the unforgettable experience of working with Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Santoshi, and the entire team but also because of the love it continues to receive from all of you. 'Que Sera Sera' remains a favourite even today! Thank you for keeping the magic alive. Here's to timeless cinema!"

Before this, producer Boney Kapoor also took to social media and shared a poster from the movie. He wrote, “25 yrs of this gem, winner of 2 national awards. Best Actor Anil Kapoor, Best film, missed out on Best Music & Best female Actor!!!!.”

During an old interview, Boney Kapoor revealed how he managed to bring the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on board for the iconic song "Ek Tu Hi Bharosa". He said that he pleaded, and somehow she saw his madness and passion.

Directed and written by Rajkumar Santoshi, "Pukar" talks about a notorious terrorist who manipulates an Indian army major's jilted lover into helping him obtain a classified military code. Along with Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, the project also featured Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Shivaji Satam, and Om Puri in crucial roles.

Moving on, Madhuri Dixit has been roped in to perform at the 25th edition of IIFA in Jaipur. Sharing her excitement about her upcoming performance, the actress said, “IIFA has always been a special part of my journey, celebrating the magic of Indian cinema on a global platform. Over the years, IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments—whether through heartfelt performances or connecting with fans around the world”.

