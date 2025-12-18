Madhuri Dixit reflects on the evolution of direction from 'Abodh' to 'Mrs Deshpande'

Mumbai, Dec 18 Actress Madhuri Dixit reflected on the evolution of filmmaking over the years from her debut movie 'Abodh' to her upcoming drama "Mrs Deshpande".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, she shared that things are much more organized these days, which was not the case back then.

Madhuri was asked, "So you have completed almost 40 years in the industry. How was it like being directed back in the 80s and 90s, and how much the scene has changed from 'Abodh' to 'Mrs Deshpande'?"

Reacting to this, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl told IANS, "I think at that time there were only five or six very organized producers, like Yash Chopra, B R Chopra, Subhash Ghai, Rajshri Productions, and a few more, and the rest was pretty unorganized. Today, it is very organized. Back then, we relied more on spontaneity; today, we can prepare for a role. You get a script, along with amenities such as the RVs, where you can chill after every shot or get ready. At that time, we did not have all this; we used to sit under the sun, with an umbrella over our heads."

"So, there are a lot of things where the comfort of the actor is taken care of, and also because the character is so prepared that you know what you are going to wear, you know what your look is going to be, we do a lot of prep for the roles, we have readings, which never used to happen then," added Madhuri.

During the interaction, the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actress also revealed why she is not visible on screen too often these days?

She stated that she wants to focus on projects that she can be excited about.

The 'Devdas' actress went on to share, "Well, I want to do roles that are exciting. I want to do characters where every morning I get up and say, "Hey, I am going to work on this film or on this series", and be very excited about it. I want to work with filmmakers like Nagesh (Kukunoor), who I know will do justice with the characters that they have."

