Madhuri Dixit reveals if she plans to move to direction anytime soon

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actress Madhuri Dixit, who is known to have given some tremendous performances during her career spanning around 4 decades, opened up about her plans to try her hand at direction next.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Madhuri revealed that although she has a lot of experience, she does not feel ready for direction at the moment.

She was asked, "As an actor, you have done multiple projects, today woman directors are also doing really well. Do you have any such plans to turn to direction?"

To this, Madhuri told IANS, "Well, a lot of people ask me that because I have been working for 40 years, so that brings with it the kind of experience because you have seen so many directors, worked with them, learned from them, but I think I have to be ready for it, and right now I am not, but at some point maybe."

During the conversation, Madhuri also reflected on the evolution of filmmaking from her debut movie "Abodh" to "Mrs Deshpande".

The 'Dhak Dhak' girl revealed that things are much more organized these days, which was not the case back then.

She shared, "I think at that time there were only five or six very organized producers, like Yash Chopra, B R Chopra, Subhash Ghai, Rajshri Productions, and a few more, and the rest was pretty unorganized. Today, it is very organized. Back then, we relied more on spontaneity; today, we can prepare for a role. You get a script, along with amenities such as the RVs, where you can chill after every shot or get ready. At that time, we did not have all this; we used to sit under the sun, with an umbrella over our heads."

"So, there are a lot of things where the comfort of the actor is taken care of, and also because the character is so prepared that you know what you are going to wear, you know what your look is going to be, we do a lot of prep for the roles, we have readings, which never used to happen then," added Madhuri.

