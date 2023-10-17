Madhuri Dixit wishes Shriram Nene on 24th wedding anniversary, says, "Here's to another year of togetherness""

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : On Madhuri Dixit Nene and husband Dr Shriram Nene's marriage anniversary today, the actor shared a video with throwback pictures of the duo.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a video that featured some adorable moments spent by the couple. Madhuri wrote in the caption, "Here's to another year of togetherness #happyanniversary #24thyear #love".

Dr Shriram Nene responded to her post and mentioned, "To the love of my life, Happy 24th wedding anniversary. It seems like just yesterday that we started our journey and now we are already empty nesting with the boys in college. Here is to the many years ahead doing more amazing things, together. #Soulmates"

Raveena Tandon also congratulated the couple. "Happy Anniversary dear @madhuridixitnene and @drneneofficial"

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Haaaappppyyyy anniversary @drneneofficial @madhuridixitnene here's to many more years of happiness , love and friendship"

Other Bollywood celebs also wished the couple on this special occasion.

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Madhuri, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

