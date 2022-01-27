Madhuri Dixit's debut web series Finding Anamika renamed The Fame Game

Madhuri Dixit is set to make her digital debut with Netflix's The Fame Game. Produced by Karan Johar, the series was earlier titled Finding Anamika. The series revolves around the life of a global superstar and mom Anamika Pradhan (played by Madhuri), who suddenly vanishes without a trace. The series will premiere on the OTT platform on February 25.The first look of Finding Anamika was shared in March last year when Netflix had announced 41 new titles.

View this post on Instagram

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the premiere date of of the series, which is now titled The Fame Game. "There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix! #TheFameGame (sic)," read KJo's caption. Directed by Bijoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, The Fame Game will also feature Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi in pivotal roles.