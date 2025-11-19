Madhuri Dixit's first look in 'Mrs. Deshpande' looks powerful and intriguing

Mumbai Nov 19 Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit has always been called synonymous with charm and effortless grace for over three decades of her career in the entertainment world.

The actress, after entertaining her audiences with her choices of movies and projects, is all set to appear in her next OTT show, titled Mrs. Deshpande. The first glimpse of the show that was out today sees Madhuri removing all her makeup and accessories, followed by her in a no-makeup look in the next immediate shot. Going by the looks of the environment, it seems she is behind bars.

Madhuri, in her jail uniform, is seen smirking, further sending shivers down the spine. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Mrs. Deshpande introduces us to a Madhuri Dixit audiences have never witnessed. Her raw, stripped-back, and powerfully real avatar in Mrs Deshpande is sure to intrigue audiences.

For the uninitiated, the actress recently was on a USA tour where her fans got to see their idol share some unknown facts about her personal and professional life and also watch her dance to some of her iconic Bollywood dance numbers. Amidst her busy schedule, the actress was seen sneaking out some time for herself.

Madhuri, in a video shared by her on her social media account, was seen taking a stroll in the middle of lush green streets with a beautiful lake in the middle. The 'Anjaam' actress was seen wearing a leather jacket with a matching skirt, a complementary scarf, and a woollen cap, indicating she is on a vacation at a place where the temperatures are low.

Uploading the clip on her social media account, Madhuri captioned it as, "Ye waadiyan, this silence, and a moment just to be (dizzy and white heart emojis) (sic)."

The actress debuted in Bollywood with the movie Abodh in 1984. She rose to fame with her movies like Anjaam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil, Tejaab, Beta and many more. She was last seen in the OTT movie Majaa Ma, which was released in 2022.

