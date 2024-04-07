Madhuri shares video of her lip-syncing to Lisa Haydon’s ‘Vaatavaran’ dialogue from ‘ADHM’

Mumbai, April 7 Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’ and serves as a judge on the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’, hopped on the viral ‘vaatavaran’ bandwagon and shared her own take on the trend.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself lip-syncing to the ‘vaatavaran’ dialogue from the Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma-starrer ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

The video was shared by the actress from the sets of ‘Dance Deewane’.

Madhuri pitched the note of her character in the Reel a notch above and enacted the lines said by Lisa Haydon in the film.

The actress lip-synced the dialogue, “One day they used a word ‘vaatavaran’, and I was like, ‘OMG, I love that word. What does it mean?’. So Ayan said, ‘It means vibe’.”

In the video, Madhuri can be seen donning a black saree.

Recently, the actress walked the ramp for Ranna Gill’s show at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. She donned a white sparkles drizzled pantsuit for the event.

