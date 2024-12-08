Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav attends 'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela' show in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the musical show 'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela' in Delhi on Sunday.

Conceptualized by visionary creator Dhanraj Nathwani, the show is dedicated to the life and leelas of Shri Krishna, Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela offered a soul-stirring portrayal of Shri Krishna's magnanimity, grace, and timeless teachings. Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani presented the musical masterpiece.

The timeless leelas of Krishna's journey have been peened down by renowned screenwriter Prasoon Joshi and directed by seasoned musical theatre expert Shruti Sharma.

The show is creatively produced by Parthiv Gohil and Viral Rachh, both seasoned veterans in music and theatre, while National Award-winning writer Raam Mori has meticulously contributed to the project's in-depth story research. Celebrated costume designer Neeta Lulla, known for her work in iconic Indian films, has designed over 1,800 bespoke custom-made costumes to bring mythical characters to life.

From Vrindavan to Mathura and Vraj to Dwarka, over 180 artists have brought this musical to life with their electrifying performances. The 20 original soundtracks by Sachin-Jigar, blending Western symphonic elements from Budapest with Indian classical music, enhance the production's allure.

The grand musical theatrical that arrived in Delhi, after a stellar run at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's (NMACC) Grand Theatre, will continue to enthral the audience in the national capital until December 8.

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar, several well-known faces arrived to witness the musical on Lord Krishna's journey.

Actor Shahid Kapoor shared his experience and said earlier, "It's a great opportunity to watch it in Delhi. Everything about Him motivates us as those are the idols we grew up and all the qualities are special. He is also a little naughty, that's a good quality. You should always keep the child and there are other things as well. We are nobody to talk about it but feelings that matter. The show was done spectacularly.."

