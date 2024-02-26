Madirakshi Mundle takes inspiration from Sridevi for first negative role

Mumbai, Feb 27 Actress Madirakshi Mundle, who plays the role of Shaina in 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' has drawn inspiration from late legendary star Sridevi for her first negative role.

Known for portraying Sita in 'Siya Ke Ram', Draupadi in 'Karn Sangini', Lakshmi in 'Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi', among others, draws inspiration from Sridevi's iconic act in 'Laadla' for her first brush with a negative role.

Talking about the role, Madirakshi shared: "As a fan of the legendary Sridevi, her character of negative roles has always stunned me. When this role came to me, I immediately knew that she was my point of reference. I'm very blessed to have the chance to borrow inspiration from my idol for a show that's garnering a lot of love."

"I have been part of shows that are household favourites even now and all of them featured me in positive roles. I was hoping for a project that showcased my range as an actor and a lot of offers came my way to diversify my acting repertoire, but I was waiting for something that thrilled me," she added.

In the current storyline, Rajneesh (played by Karamm Rajpal) is devastated by Poornima's (Trupti Mishra) death, and coincidentally meets an aghori who crafts his seance with Poornima's spirit.

The plot thickens with the schemes of Shaina, a shrewd and self-centered woman portrayed by Madirakshi.

'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor