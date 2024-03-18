Madirakshi Mundle's scene settings look expensive in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'

Mumbai, March 18 Actress Madirakshi Mundle, who plays the negative role of Shaina in the show 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' has opened up on her character graph, dialogues, and costumes, saying her scene settings are expensive looking.

Talking about her role, Madirakshi said: "Well, for one, my dialogues are in everyday Hindi and English. My costumes are also very modern compared to what I have donned previously for my characters on other shows."

"I love all the beautiful sarees I am wearing for the show along with the accessories that the costume designer has selected for my character. My scene settings are expensive looking and I am loving every bit of it," shared the actress known for her work in 'Jaat Ki Jugni'.

The actress has mostly been associated with mythological shows like 'Siya Ke Ram', 'Karn Sangini', 'Vighnaharta Ganesha'.

Speaking about her experience of doing a fiction show, she said: "I have done fiction before as well. But this is definitely the first time I am playing a full-blown negative lead. There is a lot of attention to my dress, costumes, and make-up. It’s also unlike anything I have done before and I am liking it. It's a refreshing and welcome progression in the type of roles I have played."

The show stars Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in the lead.

'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' airs on Colors.

