Madonna hints at resuming work on her biopic, says "I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this"

Washington [US], July 17: Iconic pop star Madonna is seemingly busy with her biopic, 'Who's That Girl'. She shared a social media post with a series of pictures, reported Deadline.

The film revolves around the life of an iconic singer and is set to show her decades-long career. It was originally set at Universal Pictures but it couldn't be completed. It seems like Madonna has started working on it.

In the pictures, she can be seen working on a typewriter and making edits to the script. Some of the pictures, show her taking a break while getting tired from work.

"I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this...........OKAY. (Story of my life)," she captioned the post on Instagram.

The title of the biopic is 'Who's That Girl', a nod to Madonna's 1987 film and song of the same name.

Another glimpse at the script reads "rewrites by Madonna and ECW."

Madonna's biopic is back in production, nearly a year and a half after it was put on hold indefinitely. In January 2023, Universal Pictures announced that the picture had been cancelled. Madonna was supposed to direct the film on her life and career, which she co-wrote with Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson. Julia Garner was picked by the Queen of Pop to feature in the film after excelling at a singing and dancing boot camp.

After the biopic was paused, Madonna developed a "serious bacterial infection" in June 2023, forcing her to postpone her Celebration Tour. After recovering from health issues, Madonna went on her tour in October 2023, with stops in places including London, Paris, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, San Francisco, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and many others, reported Deadline.

