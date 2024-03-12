Madonna recalls meeting with Cillian Murphy at Oscar party

Los Angeles [US], March 12 :American singer-songwriter and actor Madonna recalled meeting 'Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy during the Oscar party, reported People.

In the photo, Murphy is wearing a tux and smiling next to Madonna who is clad in a blonde wig, beaded corset, fur stole and white lace gloves holding a sign that says, "Leave me alone I'm tired!!"

"Oscar Party was FUN! Not exactly A night off for a. Girl that I needs a night off but I'm so Happy I got to meet my favourite A.C.T.O.R! #cillianmurphy - Congratulations !.." Madonna captioned a series of images from the after-party.

On Sunday, the 'Red Eye' actor earned his first Academy Award for best actor thanks to his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, in the best director winner Christopher Nolan-directed biopic.

In his acceptance speech, Murphy thanked Nolan, 53, the Academy and more, explaining he felt "a little overwhelmed" at the honor.

"It's been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you've taken me on over the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say," he continued. "Thank you so much [to] every single crew member, every single cast member, on Oppenheimer; you guys carried me through. All my fellow nominees, I remain in awe of you guys. Truly."

According to People, Murphy then shared his gratitude for his "incredible team" and his family, including wife of nearly 20 years Yvonne McGuinness and their sons Malachy, 18, and Aran, 16, who were in the audience. "I love you so much, and I'm a very proud Irish man standing here tonight," he said.

Murphy continued, "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb. And for better or for worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world, so I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."

The actor concluded his speech, "Go raibh mile maith agaibh" an Irish saying which means "Thank you."

Other candidates for best actor included Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.

Murphy's portrayal of Oppenheimer's moral dilemmas earned him critical acclaim, and he took home accolades at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and SAG Awards earlier this year, among others, reported People.

