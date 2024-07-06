Madonna reflects on survival, gratitude one year after hospitalisation

Washington [US], July 6 : Madonna, the iconic pop star, has taken to social media to express profound gratitude on the first anniversary of her hospitalisation due to a life-threatening bacterial infection that left her in intensive care.

In a heartfelt message shared with her followers, Madonna recounted the harrowing experience and celebrated her remarkable recovery.

"A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening illness," Madonna wrote alongside photos of herself celebrating the 4th of July with friends.

"I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!," she wrote.

The illness, which Madonna revealed forced the rescheduling of dates on her Celebration World Tour in June 2023, led to a critical period in the singer's health.

According to Deadline, her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, had previously updated fans on her condition, stating, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Madonna also spoke candidly about her near-death experience during her Los Angeles concert in March, where she recounted waking from an induced coma with a resolute "No." This moment, she shared with fans, felt like a divine intervention, signalling a choice to stay and fight.

During the concert, Madonna expressed her challenges during recovery, including her struggle to regain energy and return to normalcy, reported Deadline.

She credited her doctor's advice to spend time outdoors in the sun as a vital part of her recuperation process, despite the initial difficulty of such simple tasks.

"I would call in every other day and ask [my doctor] why I didn't have any energy, when was my energy going to come back? When was I going to feel like myself again? When can I go on tour again?" Madonna recounted, adding, "All he would say is, 'Go outside in the sun' ... It was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun. I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult."

