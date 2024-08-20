Madonna shares photograph with all six kids while celebrating 66th birthday

Los Angeles, Aug 20 Queen of pop Madonna shared a rare photograph with all six of her children as she celebrated her 66th birthday in Italy.

She posted a carousel of heartwarming photographs on Instagram, including one that showed the “Like A Virgin” hitmaker cozying up to Lourdes “Lola” Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James and twins Stella and Estere.

She looked every inch glamorous in a white-laced dress with a black bustier underneath. She paired it with a gold belt around her waist and chunky jewelry. Her four daughters also donned dresses, with Leon and the twins topping off their looks with head scarves.

Ritchie wore a partially buttoned-up white shirt with black slacks, while Banda sported a striped polo shirt.

Another picture saw Madonna beaming as Banda lovingly hugged her from behind, while a third showed the seven-time Grammy winner posing in between her twin daughters.

Madonna’s rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris, was also a part in the festivities and was photographed holding hands with the music icon, reports pagesix.com.

“La Dolce Vita……………..,” she captioned the post.

According to People, Madonna and her children arrived in Pompei with about 30 other guests on Friday to celebrate her birthday, which was on August 16.

Her birthday party took place at night at an amphitheater illuminated by candles.

While in Italy, Madonna also celebrated her son Rocco’s birthday, which was on August 11.

Madonna is rarely seen with all six of her children at once, with the group last being spotted together on Mother’s Day in May 2023.

The “Crazy for You” singer welcomed Lourdes in 1996 with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, and Rocco in 2000 with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. Madonna and Guy adopted David in 2005.

Madonna later adopted Mercy and twins Stella and Estere as a single mother in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor