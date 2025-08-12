Madonna urges followers to save ‘innocent children’ of Gaza on son Rocco’s birthday

Los Angeles, Aug 12 The queen of pop, Madonna is strongly coming out in support of Palestine. The legendary singer-songwriter took to her Instagram recently, and expressed her grief at the suffering of Palestinians. On the occasion of her son, Rocco’s birthday, Madonna urged everybody to save the innocent children in Palestine.

She shared a note in the creative and the caption, and urged for the authorities to send humanitarian aid to the children of Gaza.

She wrote, “Most Holy Father, Please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it's too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry. We need the humanitarian gates to be fully opened to save these innocent children. There is no more time. Please say you will go Love, Madonna”.

She also penned a long note in the caption, urging her followers to make donations for the people suffering in Gaza. She wrote, “Politics Cannot affect Change. Only consciousness Can. Therefore I am reaching out to a Man of God. Today is my son Rocco’s birthday. I feel the best gift I can give to him as a Mother, is to ask everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza. I am not pointing fingers, placing blame or taking sides. Everyone is suffering. Including the mothers of the hostages. I pray that they are released as well. I am merely trying to do what I can to keep these children from dying of starvation. If you want to help Please Join me in donating to the following organizations. @wckitchen @womenwagepeace @women.of.the.sun_ @pontifex Please share and repost”.

Palestine has been under attack from Israel after the terrorist attack by Hamas operatives at a rave on October 7, 2023. In the latest update, the civil administration in Israel has approved the plan of the occupation of Gaza.

