Madras HC directs CBFC to issue U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan‘; Board moves appeal

Chennai, Jan 9 The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to promptly issue a U/A 16+ certificate to 'Jana Nayagan', the Vijay-starrer film whose theatrical release was postponed due to delays in censorship clearance.

Directed by H. Vinoth, 'Jana Nayagan' had completed post-production and was submitted to the CBFC in December.

During the examination process, one member of the examining committee raised objections, alleging that certain scenes hurt religious sentiments and portrayed the Armed Forces in a negative light. These concerns were escalated to the CBFC chairperson. However, the remaining four members of the examining committee recommended that the film be granted a U/A 16+ certificate, subject to specific modifications.

The film’s producers complied with the suggested changes.

Despite this, the dissenting member claimed their objections were not adequately addressed.

Acting on this representation, the CBFC chairperson referred the film to a revising committee, leading to a delay in the issuance of the censor certificate and the postponement of the film’s release.

Justice P.D. Asha, while delivering the order, observed that after examining the records, it was “crystal clear that the complainant’s grievance appears to be an afterthought”.

The court cautioned that entertaining such objections at a belated stage would encourage a “dangerous trend” capable of derailing the statutory certification process.

The High Court further held that the CBFC chairperson’s letter dated January 6, referring the film to the revising committee, was without jurisdiction. It noted that once the examining committee recommended a U/A certificate with modifications and the filmmakers complied, the certificate ought to have been issued.

The judge ruled that the authority to order a review “stood abdicated” once the chairperson had communicated that certification would follow, subject to cuts. Subsequently, the CBFC filed an appeal challenging the High Court’s order and sought a stay.

Additional Solicitor General A.R.L. Sundaresan mentioned the matter before Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, seeking an urgent hearing.

The Chief Justice-led bench indicated that the appeal would be taken up once formally filed, possibly later in the day, while the CBFC requested the matter be heard on Monday (January 12).

'Jana Nayagan' features Vijay in the lead, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Priyamani.

The film is significant as Vijay’s final cinematic release before his full-time entry into politics.

Meanwhile, another major Pongal release, 'Parasakthi' starring Sivakarthikeyan, has also run into censorship hurdles, with the CBFC suggesting 38 cuts. Director Sudha Kongara has reportedly refused the edits and is expected to approach the revising committee.

