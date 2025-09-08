Madras HC temporarily restrains ‘Good Bad Ugly’ from using Ilaiyaraaja’s songs

Chennai, Sep 8 The Madras High Court on Monday granted a temporary injunction restraining Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Ajith Kumar’s recent release ‘Good Bad Ugly’, from exhibiting, screening, distributing, or broadcasting the film with three songs originally composed by music maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

Justice N Senthilkumar passed the ex parte order while hearing a copyright infringement suit filed by Ilaiyaraaja earlier this year. The composer had alleged that the film used his songs Otha Rubayum Tharen (Nattupura Pattu, 1996), Ilamai Idho Idho (Sakalakala Vallavan, 1982), and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi (Vikram, 1986) without his consent and without paying the royalties due to him.

In his legal notice, Ilaiyaraaja had sought the removal of the three tracks from the movie, compensation of Rs 5 crore, a public apology from the producers, and a detailed account of revenues earned from the film.

The judge observed that the reply given by the production house to the composer’s legal notice was “bald” and unsatisfactory.

While the company claimed to have obtained permission to use the songs, it did not specify from whom such permission was obtained or provide details of the authorisation.

In view of this, Justice Senthilkumar ruled that Ilaiyaraaja was entitled to a temporary injunction until further orders.

‘Good Bad Ugly’, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and featuring an ensemble cast including Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Sunil, Prabhu, Arjun Das, and Jackie Shroff, was released on April 10.

The film opened to strong box-office numbers, reportedly grossing close to Rs 100 crore in its first week. The court’s order now places the producers in a position where they may have to either secure proper rights, negotiate with the composer, or explore alternative options to comply with the injunction.

For Ilaiyaraaja, who has been fiercely protective of his intellectual property in recent years, the development is being seen as another firm assertion of the rights of creators in the film industry.

The case will next come up for further hearing, where the court is expected to examine the producers’ submissions in detail and decide whether to make the injunction permanent or modify the relief granted.

