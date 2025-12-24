Mads Mikkelsen talks about on ‘freezing to death’ while filming ‘Rogue One’

Los Angeles, Dec 24 Hollywood actor Mads Mikkelsen has recollected his experience working on the 2016 ‘Star Wars’ prequel ‘Rogue One’.

The actor has said that the script was “surprisingly unfinished” while filming, reports ‘Variety’.

He told ‘Variety’, “It kept changing. One would think that that was already done. I don’t think they ever locked a draft. I think they kept working on it and improvised and went back and reshot stuff and then came up with a better idea, which is kind of livable for a character like mine. I mean, I had my mission”.

He further mentioned, “I knew what it was, but it was obviously tricky for the two young heroes, not knowing exactly what they were carrying into a room of baggage”.

As per ‘Variety’, the actor played Galen Erso in the film. He starred alongside actors including Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso, Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic and Donnie Yen as Chirrut Imwe.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the ‘Star Wars’ anthology film follows a band of resistance fighters as they embark on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star.

He also noted that the scene where he says, “It must be destroyed” while water rains down on him was particularly difficult to re-shoot as the story kept changing.

He said, “That was a brutal day, but it was days, because there were a lot of changes in the story. We went back and forth, and it was raining. When you do artificial rain, it is almost impossible to do that in a long scene without having ice cold water. So I was lying there, freezing to death, trying to keep my eyes open”.

Mikkelsen also revisited his other acclaimed roles including ‘Casino Royale’ sharing that he and co-star Daniel Craig were asked to stop improvising during filming, and that Craig was the only cast member who didn’t know how to play poker.

