Mads Mikkelsen to feature in 'Sirius'

Los Angeles [US], May 13 : Actor Mads Mikkelsen will be seen in an action thriller 'Sirius', which marks the directorial debut of Oscar-winning editor Lee Smith.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Arctic-set project is inspired by the real-life Sirius Patrol, the Danish special forces unit charged with defending Greenland's 8,700-mile frozen coastline. Tony Mosher penned the screenplay.

Smith is also known for his collaborations with Sam Mendes (Empire of Light) and Peter Weir (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).

Neon label Decal will release the film in the U.S., marking the outfit's first wide domestic release. International rights will be sold at the Cannes film market, with Neon handling the foreign sales.

Pascal Degove and Matt Williams will produce for Future Artists Entertainment and Deborah Acoca will executive produce.\

Recently, Mads Mikkelsen also joined the voice cast of animated feature "North," which is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Snow Queen."

The film "centers on Gerda, who sets off into the great unknown in search of her friend Kai, who has mysteriously vanished. On her journey, Gerda makes friends with people, birds, beasts, and a kind witch, unaware that a hostile, unseen enemy - the Snow Queen and her devil apprentice, Louie - is watching her.

The evil queen keeps Kai prisoner in her ice palace way up north in Finnmark, Norway."Mikkelsen will lend his voice to the character of Severin, the father of Kai. Severin is a figure who "embodies wisdom, sorrow and the timeless magic of storytelling," according to a statement.As a carpenter, he builds his son a beautiful sled for Christmas and grieves when the sled and the boy vanish.

