Madurai: Dog show with over 300 canines attract many pets lovers

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 9 : At a dog show held at the Madurai Tamukkam venue, there were more than 350 canines belonging to 55 breeds from southern states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

The show featured 14 native breeds, including Rajapalayam, Chippiparai, Kanni, and Gombai, as well as 41 different foreign breeds of dogs, such as the German Shepherd, Doberman, Great Dane, Rottweiler, Boxer, and Siberian Husky.

The best dogs in the show were given a prize cup and a certificate of appreciation. The judges evaluated the competing dogs on their fundamental conformation, obedience to the owner's direction, gait, and attractiveness.

"We have been doing dog shows for eight years. This year's dog show featured 55 different breeds of dogs. Additionally, 350 canines from southern states are competing. Indian-breed dogs are encouraged. The best dog of an Indian breed will receive two grams of gold," the organiser of the dog show, Vinyaga Moorthy told ANI.

"I've come from Coimbatore for the dog show," said Ruba, who brought her dog to the event. There are many foreign breeds here. I'm delighted to see this because I attended the dog show with my dog as well."

Mathumitha, who came to attend the show added, "Today, my child and I travelled to Madurai to attend the dog show. I have come here to watch the dog show for the first time. Now I can actually see the dogs I saw in a movie. The dog show is more enjoyable for my child than it is for me."

