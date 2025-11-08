Madurai: Thalapathy Vijay fans celebrate 'Jana Nayagan' first song like festival

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8 : The much-awaited first single from Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan,' titled 'Thalapathy Kacheri,' was released on Saturday, and the song was nothing short of a festival for thousands of his fans. This will be the last time they see Vijay on the big screen before he fully enters politics.

In Madurai, fans of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief were seen in huge numbers on the streets, dancing and waving posters of the actor. Some even burst crackers and sang along to the track.

Maruthupandi, the TVK Madurai District East Secretary, spoke toabout why the release meant so much to them. Calling it Vijay's "last film," he explained that they were celebrating "so grandly" because the star was moving away from cinema to dedicate himself to public service.

"This is Thalapathy Vijay's last film, and that's why we're celebrating it so grandly. After this, we won't be able to see him on screen. He has left the film industry and entered politics for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. We're saddened by this, but he's stepping forward to serve the people. In 2026, the people will accept Thalapathy Vijay as their leader. Today, we're very excited to watch the first single," Maruthupandi told ANI.

The song features Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, and has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also provided vocals alongside Vijay and Arivu. With energetic beats and colourful visuals, the 3-minute-21-second lyrical video opens with Anirudh performing on stage.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, with Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK as co-producers.

The film is slated for release in theatres on 9 January 2026, during Pongal, and will mark Vijay's last movie before he contests in the Tamil Nadu elections via Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

