"Mahakumbh is historic," says Kailash Kher as he is excited to perform live for devotees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : Ace singer Kailash Kher feels honoured about receiving an opportunity to perform live for devotees at the official cultural arena of Mahakumbh at Prayagaraj.

Ahead of his performance, he sat down withand explained the importance of the festival and how its origins are rooted in Hindu mythology.

"Mahakumbh is a historic festival. It represents the essence of Sanatan culture. I am extremely honoured to perform for devotees at the Sangam soon. Mahakumbh shows the real cultural and spiritual strength of India," Kailash Kher said.

He will also take a holy dip at the Sangam.

Urging people to attend Mahakumbh, Kher added, "Everyone should visit Mahakumbh. They will get to learn so many things there about Hindu culture."

Recently, folk singer Malini Awasthi took a holy dip in Sangam.

On attending Mahakumbh on Makar Sankranti, Malini Awasthi said, "... On the occasion of Makar Sankranti when all of us took a holy dip at the Sangam, the feeling was surreal... In such cold weather, when people do not come out of their blankets, children and the elderly alike, showed extreme enthusiasm by taking a dip in the Triveni... The management of the entire event has been extremely good."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too extended heartfelt congratulations to all the devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan'.

In a post on X, CM Yogi described this sacred event as a living testament to India's eternal culture and faith."This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!" he said.

Mahakumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor