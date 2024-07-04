'Maharaj' director Siddharth P Malhotra expresses gratitude to Aditya Chopra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : The most recent project of filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra, 'Maharaj,' has become a success on Netlfix.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Siddharth P Malhotra expressed his gratitude to producer Aditya Chopra for his unwavering support throughout the making of 'Maharaj', the film inspired by the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case.

Siddharth reminisced about their collaboration during 'Hichki' and credited Chopra for believing in him and the narrative of 'Maharaj' when others didn't.

He wrote, "Oh captain my captain" - When there was no light and no one let me make hichki the only person who believed in me and the film was and is the genius and human being extra ordinary #adityachopra once again he allowed me to tell a story that must be told, and I'm glad is getting all the love in maharaj."

"Thank u is too small a word for the love and gratitude I'll always have towards you Adi and team YRF."

The film marks the debut of Junaid Khan, who has received acclaim for his portrayal of social reformer Karsandas Mulji.

Speaking about his role, Khan shared his admiration for Mulji, stating, "He was a real person who, in 1862, was talking about those things that even today are happening."

'Maharaj' faced a legal hurdle before its release when the Gujarat High Court temporarily stayed its screening. However, the stay was subsequently lifted, allowing the film to reach audiences globally.

Yash Raj Films expressed gratitude to the judiciary for enabling the release, emphasising the film's celebration of India's cultural and historical legacy.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Maharaj' also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Siddharth P Malhotra, reflecting on the emotional rollercoaster of 'Maharaj's release journey, shared, "It was a journey of perseverance and belief in the story we wanted to tell. Despite the challenges, I'm grateful for the appreciation the film is receiving."

