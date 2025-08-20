‘Maharani’ Huma Qureshi takes over London

Mumbai, Aug 20 Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is currently holidaying in London.

Huma took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo, where she exuded elegance in a black saree paired with a tan coloured overcoat. Her look completed with a classic round bindi and her hair neatly tied in a bun..

“​​Maharani takes over London… Season 4 of India’s most loved show is loading … Coming Soon #RaniBharti @kangratalkies @sonylivindia,” Huma wrote as the caption.

On the acting front, the actress was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao’s “Maalik”.

Maharani is a political drama streaming television series created by Subhash Kapoor. Three seasons of the web series have been released with Huma Qureshi portraying the title character.

Season 1 of the series is directed by Karan Sharma, Season 2 by Ravindra Gautam and Season 3 by Saurabh Bhave. The series stars Huma Qureshi as the protagonist along with Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq.

The multi-seasons political series is partly inspired by events in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.

The story of season 1 is from 1995 to 1999 and is inspired by real-life events and characters like Ranvir Sena, left-wing militants, Naxalite groups, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, 1997 Laxmanpur Bathe massacre, Fodder Scam, Brahmeshwar Singh.

The story of season 2 is from mid-1999 and is inspired from real-life events and characters like Shilpi-Gautam Murder, Sadhu Yadav, Rajiv Goswami, Shibu Soren, Mohammad Shahabuddin, Prashant Kishor, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and 2000 Bihar Legislative Assembly election.

The third season is again inspired by and related with many real life events, including the Jitan Manjhi episode.

Talking about the actress, Huma made her film debut with a supporting role in the two-part 2012 crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur.

The actress’ career progressed with roles in the horror film Ek Thi Daayan, the black comedy Dedh Ishqiya, the revenge drama Badlapur, the Marathi road drama Highway, the comedy Jolly LLB 2, and the Tamil action drama Kaala.

She starred in the 2019 dystopian drama series Leila and was praised for her portrayal of the lead role in the crime drama series Maharani since 2021. She was also seen in the American film Army of the Dead.

