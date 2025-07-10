'Maharani' trailer: Manasi Parekh starrer explores household problems, bond between modern woman, housemaid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : The trailer of Manasi Parekh, Shraddha Dangar, Ojas Rawal and Sanjay Goradia starrer 'Maharani' is out now.

The trailer shows modern-day household problems and the search for a perfect maid to manage household chores. It is a blend of humour and drama, and the story seems relatable.

Check out the trailer.

While talking about the film, actress Manasi Parekh said in a statement, "Working on this film made me realise that the bond we share with our housemaid is actually irreplaceable. 'Maharani' also reflects on women friendships, the idea of self-esteem, self love in the larger scheme of things. It is a story that goes beyond the usual, and collaborating with such great actors and a director like Viral feels surreal."

She opened up about her character, saying, "My character, Manasi is just like any other independent working woman who has new situations that life throws everyday and she tries to cope with it in the best possible way."

Shraddha added, "'Maharani' is an exceptionally written story, it connects with me personally at multiple levels. Rani's character showcases strength, self awareness and has many layers to it. The film is a comedy at its core, and I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of it."

On talking about the entire idea behind the film, the director Viral Shah, shared, "'Maharani' is a celebration of unsung relationships - the kind that quietly unfold in kitchens, living rooms, and in the silent understanding shared over a cup of chai. At its core, it's a light-hearted, slice-of-life comedy, but it speaks volumes about the unspoken bond between a house owner and her house help. It's a story that gently reminds us that the freedom and ease we often take for granted are possible only because someone else is holding the fort behind the scenes. It's subtle, it's heartfelt, and it's a story that needed to be told."

"'Maharani' is emotional, it's entertaining, and most of all, it's real. With a brilliant cast and a story that reflects every household, we're excited to bring this heartfelt comedy to audiences across the country," said Abhishek Pathak, Producer & MD, Panorama Studios.

Directed by National award winner, Viral Shah, presented by Panorama Studios 'Maharani' is a Monkey God Entertainment, Summit Studios and Eka Entertainment Production. Maharani has been produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Pritesh Thakkar, Madhu Sharma and Viral Shah. Alongside, co-produced by Murlidhar Chhatwani, Chandresh Bhanushali, Suchin Ahluwalia and Masumeh Makhija.

'Maharani' is set to release in the theatres on August 1.

