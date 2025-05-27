Maharashtra: Amit Shah, CM Devendra Fadnavis distribute first-ever 'State Inspirational Song Award'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : The inspirational song 'Anadi Me.. Anant Me..' has been honoured with the first-ever 'State Inspirational Song Award' after the Maharashtra government announced the award in the name of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The award was distributed at the official residence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis,. The honours were given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of the Maharashtra CM.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister for Cultural Affairs and Information Technology Advocate Ashish Shelar, Minister for Marketing and Protocol Jayakumar Rawal, MLA Sanjay Upadhye, Additional Chief Secretary of Cultural Affairs Department Vikas Kharge, Director of Directorate of Cultural Affairs Vibhishan Chavare, Ranjit Savarkar of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Pratishthan and others were present during the event.

The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) took to the X handle to share photos from the 'State Inspirational Song Award' ceremony.

https://x.com/MahaDGIPR/status/1927321385279402246?

As per the press note shared by DGIPR, the Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Shelar, said, "The life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj inspires both living and dying. Along with that, Sambhaji Maharaj himself did a great job in creating literature with his immense intelligence. He also wrote books and poems. Therefore, it was decided to give the state award in his name. Naturally, he wrote and composed the song 'Anadi Me, Anant Me..' of Swatantryaveer Savarkar with immense self-confidence. That is why the state government has given this award."

On this occasion, a cheque of Rs. 2 lakh was handed over to the office bearers of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Pratishthan by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Fadnavis for the National Memorial of Swatantryaveer Savarkar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor