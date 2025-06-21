Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis sings 'Abhi na jao...' song with legendary singer Asha Bhosle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : On the occasion of World Music Day, the government of Maharashtra's Department of Cultural Affairs organised the Maharashtra Radio Festival 2025 and the Maharashtra Asha Radio Gaurav Awards 2025.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the ceremony, where he talked about how radio gave a voice to our expression and shaped our cultural heritage.

"Expressing through an audio-visual mode is easy because it is visible. The best thing about a radio is that everything is expressed, even when no one is visible... The new technology is letting us experience 3D, 4D and 17D, but when there was only 1D, only music, at that time, radio gave a voice to our expression and shaped our cultural heritage," CM Fadnavis said.

Interestingly, at the event, he tried his hand at singing with legendary Asha Bhosle.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1936384667865002125

He sang a few lines of Asha Bhosle's iconic song 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar'.

Elated about the the launch of Maharashtra Asha Radio Gaurav Awards, Asha Bhosle said, "Today is the day of music. An award named after me has been issued today and it will be given to those who perform well in the field of radio..."

The event was conducted at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point in Mumbai on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor