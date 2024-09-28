Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde joins actors to watch Marathi film 'Dharmaveer 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Viviana Mall in Thane to watch the Marathi film 'Dharmaveer 2' along with the actors of the movie.

The film 'Dharmaveer 2' is based on the life of the late Shiv Sena leader Dharamveer Anand Dighe, who was CM Shinde's political mentor.

Earlier in July, actor and producer Bobby Deol unveiled the poster of the film 'Dharmaveer 2' alongside Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and the film's cast and crew in Mumbai.

At the event, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remarked, "Dighe Saheb's legacy was first introduced to audiences in the movie "Dharmaveer," but his contributions are so extensive that they cannot be encapsulated in just one film. Hence, the story has been expanded into two parts.

This new film aims to highlight crucial elements of his impactful past. We aspire to follow in the footsteps of Dighe Saheb and Balasaheb Thackeray, dedicating ourselves wholeheartedly to their legacy.

Dighe Saheb not only championed Hindutva but also protected the entire society, offering help to people of all religions, castes, and creeds without disappointment. No needy person ever left his presence without receiving assistance.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde brought these cherished memories of Anand Dighe to light at the trailer launch of "Dharmaveer 2: Mukkam Post Thane."

Salman Khan added, "I had come for the first movie's screening and it was a big hit and I hope and pray that this one will be an even bigger hit".

The film was released on September 27.

