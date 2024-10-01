Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wishes speedy recovery to actor Govinda

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday reached out to actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda via phone call to inquire about his health and wish him a swift recovery.

The Chief Minister also instructed hospital authorities to ensure that Govinda receives the best possible care during his recovery, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The CMO also issued a statement that read, "I contacted Govinda and inquired about his health. I wished him a speedy and complete recovery and a healthy life on behalf of the state government and the public."

"Govinda and his family have been assured of all necessary help during this difficult time. Our best wishes and prayers are with them and their loved ones. Govinda is a popular and respected personality in Indian cinema. He has made millions happy with his acting. We wish him a speedy recovery," the statement read further.

Govinda was admitted to CritiCare Asia in Mumbai after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when the actor accidentally shot himself while handling his licensed revolver.

Actress Kashmera Shah, who is married to Govinda's nephew Krushna, visited him at the hospital to offer her support.

In a statement shared through Shiv Sena member Krishna Hegde, Govinda assured his fans about his health status, saying, "With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors and you for keeping me in your prayers."

According to Mumbai Police, the accidental discharge took place around 4:45 AM as Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata.

His manager, Shashi Sinha, detailed that while putting the revolver back into the cupboard, it slipped from his hand and discharged, resulting in the injury.

Fortunately, the bullet was successfully removed, and his condition is reported to be stable.

A Mumbai Police official confirmed that although Govinda's injury was not serious, he was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Govinda is a prominent figure in Bollywood, having made his acting debut in the late 1980s.

He gained fame through numerous hits, including 'Ilzaam', 'Khudgarz', and 'Hum', among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor