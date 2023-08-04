Maharashtra CM Shinde pays last respects to art director Nitin Desai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Maharashtra chief minister, Eknath Shinde and Deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, on Friday, paid their last respects to art director Nitin Desai.

CM Shinde and deputy CM Pawar visited Sir JJ Hospital’s mortuary in Maharashtra's Mumbai, where Desai's body was kept.

Desai was found dead in his studio in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday.

After learning about the unfortunate news, Shinde expressed his condolences via a tweet as well.

“Veteran art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai passed away today. This is an unfortunate and shocking piece of news. The demise of Desai, who created a world of his own through his unique set designs in Marathi and Hindi films, is saddening. He had a special association with Tembhi Naka Devi (a popular temple in Maharashtra). He preserved and carried forward a tradition which started with Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb. Navratri celebrations here came to unforgettable because of him (Desai). There was a lot of curiosity among the people to see his artworks. It pains me that such a nice and humble man, who also happened to be a good friend, is no more with us. Today is a very sad day for me and our film industry," Shinde wrote in Marathi.

Desai, 57, worked as an art director in several big-budget films such as ‘Devdas’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai’, and ‘Panipat’, among others.

The funeral of Desai is underway at his ND Art World Pvt Ltd Studios, Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor