Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadanvis inaugurates Natshrestha Vikram Gokhale Marg on death anniversary of late actor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 : Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Natshrestha Vikram Gokhale Marg on the death anniversary of late actor Vikram Gokhale.

Actors Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Rishi, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Manoj Joshi also joined him at the ceremony.

Vikram's wife Vrushali Gokhle also attended the event.

At the event, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Vikram has served this area. Taking inspiration from him many people are going to do the same service in future. It is a very good start that this very good building is being built here. This is taking the way forward. It is a very beautiful cooperation to get the name of Vikram in a way that we are on the right path. Every person coming here will feel that I am on the right path."

At the event Anupam Kher said, "It is not important to be a popular actor, but it is important to be a great actor. There are stable artists, who get work every day. There are some who get it once in a week, once in a month, several times in three months. Johnny Lever was telling that lyricists and musicians get a royalty. If something happens in a legal manner that when those artists are brought back into films, they also get royalty, then their life will become a little easier."

A Street was named after Late actor Vikram Gokhale on his first death anniversary at Cintaa Tower in Mumbai.

