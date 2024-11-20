Maharashtra polls: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, Sunita Ahuja, Sharvari Wagh, others cast their vote

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Several prominent figures from the film industry turned out to vote early on Wednesday moring in Maharashtra's Assembly elections for which polling started at 7 am. The celebrities took the opportunity to not only cast their ballots but also encourage fellow citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

More than 4,000 candidates, including a significant number of independents are battling it out across 288 constituencies for a place in the State legislative Assembly legislature.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, after excersicing his franchise urged the public to take part in the process, emphasizing the importance of voting in shaping the future of Maharashtra.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ghai said, "Voting is our right as well as duty. Do cast your vote...I will vote for those who will work for the development of Maharashtra as well as the welfare of the children here."

Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda also said, "I want all people to come out and vote... whoever comes (to power) should do good and serve the people."

Other celebrities including Anupam Kher, Nikita Dutta, Reena Dutta (former spouse of actor Aamir Khan), Shubha Khote, and Sharvari Wagh, also participated in the democratic process.

Anupam Kher

Nikita Dutta

Shubha Khote with daughter Bhavana Balsavar

Sharvari Wagh

Reena Dutta

Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia, Farhan Akhtar and Ali Fazal were among the many well-known personalities who cast their votes early in the day. Many of them used social media to urge voters, particularly the youth, to not miss the opportunity to vote and engage in the state's political process.

Menawhile there was heightened security measures put across the state. The Mumbai Police have deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards, to ensure a smooth and secure voting experience.

Specific areas like Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi have seen increased vehicle checks and surveillance, further bolstering security in the city.

Voting is taking place at a total of 10,117 polling stations in Mumbai. Of these, 2,538 are in the Mumbai City District and 7,579 are in the Mumbai Suburban District.

The political battle for Maharashtra's future is set to be a fierce one, with both the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance locking horns in what is expected to be a closely contested election.

The BJP is contesting 149 seats, while its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), are in the fray for 81 and 59 seats, respectively. On the other side, the MVA alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is fighting to regain control of the state.

Polling stations remaining open until 6 pm.

